1-min read

WATCH LIVE | PM Narendra Modi Addresses UN General Assembly

India has made it clear that it will not mention Kashmir at all during the time allotted to speak at the global forum as revocation of the Article 370 was an entirely "internal issue".

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, outlining the country's larger role on the world stage. The PM’s speech is expected to focus on peace, security and climate change. India has made it clear that it will not mention Kashmir at all during the time allotted to speak at the global forum as revocation of the Article 370 was an entirely "internal issue". Kashmir, however, is likely to feature in Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s speech which will follow Modi’s.

India had pursued an active diplomatic outreach, both before the UNGA and also during the ongoing session, to present its case before the world community, the reasons for revocation of special status, its plans for bringing development to Kashmir and Pakistan's role in actively stymieing any development through fostering terrorism across the border.

US President Donald Trump, though he has several times suggested mediation on Kashmir, kept away from mentioning the issue in his speech, and has voiced confidence in Modi tackling cross-border terror. He has also "encouraged" Modi to improve relations with Islamabad and "fulfil his promises" to better the lives of the Kashmiri people, according to a readout of their bilateral meeting.

