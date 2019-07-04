Watch Live: Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2019

The annual nine-day Rath Yatra, for which lakhs of people converge at Jagannath Temple in Puri every year to witness Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra riding three giant wooden chariots, began on Thursday. The yatra, oldest in the state, is about three kilometres long.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to wish citizens on Rath Yatra. "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of the Rath Yatra. We pray to Lord Jagannath and seek his blessings for the good health, happiness and prosperity of everyone. Jai Jagannath," PM Modi tweeted.

Also called "chariot festival", it marks the annual journey of the three deities from the 12th century Jagannath temple in the chariots to the temple of Devi Gundicha, their aunt. The celebration ends nine days later with Bahuda Yatra or the return journey of the three to their temple.