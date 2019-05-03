Watch Live Updates of Cyclone Fani on News18 Odia; Click Here For Link

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The "extremely severe cyclonic storm" Cyclone' Fani' continues to batter cities across Odisha including the coastal Puri and the capital Bhubaneswar. Ahead of its landfall, the state officials on Thursday evacuated over eleven lakh people to safety and sized up its fleet for the rescue and relief operations.
Meanwhile, scenes of uprooted trees and electric poles, damaged building, fallen signs and flooded roads are unfolding as the raging storm continues along its north-eastern course.
The cyclone is said to have has claimed the lives of six people so far. All shops, business establishments, private and government offices will remain closed in 11 coastal districts All trains and flight to and from Bhubaneswar also stand cancelled. Bhubaneswar and Kolkata airports will remain shut till May 4.
Telecommunication networks in Puri and Bhubaneswar districts remain partially disrupted even as the intensity of the storm looks to be weakening.
