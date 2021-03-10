Watch | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Pawri ho rahi hai' Jibe Against Land Mafias

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday joined the popular trend “Pawri ho rhi hai” kicked by a Pakistani influencer. The chief minister used the viral trend to claim that the illegal land mafias are running away from the state. The chief minister also shared the video clip on the Twitter which is from his speech at an event in Indore on Tuesday.

Chouhan said, “Yeh main hoon, yeh meri Sarkar hai, yeh meri prashasanik team hai aur aap dekho, bhoom mafia bhaag rahein hai” which roughly translates into “This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team, and you see land mafias are running away.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s attack on bhu mafia is not new. Last year in December had asked them to leave the state or they would be “buried 10-feet in the ground”.

The “Pawri ho rahi hai” went viral last month after Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen posted a 15-second video on Instagram following which people on the internet started making memes and videos of the trend.

The trend was also recently witnessed in West Bengal where the rival TMC and BJP used the catch line to attack the rivals.

BJP chief JP Nadda while addressing a rally in Bengal had used the ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme’s catchphrase to push ‘parivartan’ during campaign. “Yeh Bengal ki prabuddh janta hai, yeh hum sab hai, aur Bengal main parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai” which translates into “This is the enlightened public of Bengal, this is us, and people are getting ready for a change in Bengal.”