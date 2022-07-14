WATCH | Maharashtra Man, Two Children Swept Away by Strong Waves at Oman Beach

In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old man hailing from Maharashtra’s Sangli district and his two children were swept away by strong waves off the coast of Salah al-Mughsail in Oman.

Please be cautious especially now, in view of severe rainfall alert pic.twitter.com/Lo6ga6o0t4 — Shikha Goel, IPS (@Shikhagoel_IPS) July 12, 2022

A video of the incident that went viral on social media shows several tourists taking videos at the Salalah Al Mughsail beach amidst strong waves. Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6) who were playing at the beach were swept away while Shashikant Mhamane tried to save them. People nearby are heard screaming and some were seen rushing to save them but the wave had already taken them further.

Shashikant Mhamane and his son Shreyas drowned, while his daughter Shreya is missing, Mhamane’s brother told PTI. Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children, who lived in Dubai, were visiting neighbouring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip. The family hails from Jath in Sangli district. Shashikant worked in a private firm in Dubai, his brother said.

While his and his son’s bodies were fished out, search was on for the girl, said Shashikant’s brother, who travelled to Dubai after learning about the tragedy.

The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that search was on for the missing child.

