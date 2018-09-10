Watch: Mahindra XUV 500 Facelift Test Drive Review

There are 12 variants to choose from and ranges from Rs 12.32 Lakh to Rs 17.88 Lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai). The XUV500 is the flagship product from the house of Mahindra in the Indian passenger vehicle market. It is also Mahindra’s first global-standard SUV. The outgoing Mahindra XUV500 has been in the market for about three years now and was priced in the range of Rs 12.78 lakh to Rs 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The segment in which the XUV500 stands is now getting more and more competitive with the growing market of Tata Hexa and Jeep Compass, so there are a lot of eyeballs waiting to see what Mahindra has to offer in the XUV500 facelift. We test drove the facelifted XUV500 to find out how good the new car is?