Watch: Major Landslide in Himachal's Shimla Blocks Key Highway

A major landslide in Himachal Pradesh has blocked the National Highway-5 in the Jyori area of Shimla, the state’s capital. Fortunately, though, no casualty was reported and no serious damage to any property was caused.

According to the state disaster management authorities, the incident occurred in the Jeori area of the Rampur subdivision, which falls in the Shimla district. The landslide occurred at 9 am after which the district administration deployed the SDM-Rampur and a team of police officials to take stock of the situation. The authorities have pressed men and machinery to get rid of the debris on the road.

A video of the landslide has been captured on mobile cameras by the people present at the spot. The video shows people rushing to save their lives as soon as the mass of land started sliding down.

Landslide vedio ..near DET Jeori pic.twitter.com/zQA4R8uREV— HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) September 6, 2021

The incident, though, is far from the exception. There was a similar incident in July when a huge landslide happened at the Karchham-Chitkul route of Kinnaur. Here, a tourist vehicle was hit by rocks, killing 9 people and injuring three. On August 11, The Times of India reported a landslide, which occurred at Nigulsari, crushing an HRTC bus that was travelling to Haridwar from Reckong-Peo, killing 28 and injuring 13.

