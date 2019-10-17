A Man Jumped Inside a Lion Enclosure in Delhi Zoo. Watch What Happened Next
Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, seemed to be mentally unstable, they said. The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police, the sources said.
Visual from the zoo enclosure
New Delhi: A man jumped inside the enclosure of a lion in the Delhi zoo on Thursday, but escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff acted quickly and tranquillised the animal.
The incident happened at beat number 17 at around 12.30 pm. The situation is under control now, zoo sources said.
Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's East Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, the sources said, adding that the man was recused by the zoo staff and handed over to the police.
#WATCH – A man jumped inside Lion’s enclosure at National Zoological Park in Delhi but came out completely unharmed. pic.twitter.com/1p1Ijmvtvm— News18 (@CNNnews18) October 17, 2019
Khan did not sustain any injury and seems to be mentally disturbed, according to police. He currently resides in Seelampur in northeast Delhi and is being questioned by the police. A zoo official said the man went near the animal, sat down and started teasing it. The feline, however, did not attack him.
The onlookers kept shouting, asking him to come back, but he did not pay any heed, the official said. When the zoo staff entered the enclosure to save the man, he started running towards the lion, another official said. In September 2014, a white tiger had mauled a man to death after he had jumped inside the animal's enclosure.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati on KBC, Quits at Rs 7 Crore Question
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First
- Man Finds 13-Cm of Animal Blood and Tissue Flooding His House's Basement
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone
- Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones