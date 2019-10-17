Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

A Man Jumped Inside a Lion Enclosure in Delhi Zoo. Watch What Happened Next

Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's Champaran district, seemed to be mentally unstable, they said. The zoo staff caught him and handed over to the police, the sources said.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2019, 3:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
A Man Jumped Inside a Lion Enclosure in Delhi Zoo. Watch What Happened Next
Visual from the zoo enclosure

New Delhi: A man jumped inside the enclosure of a lion in the Delhi zoo on Thursday, but escaped unhurt as the alert zoo staff acted quickly and tranquillised the animal.

The incident happened at beat number 17 at around 12.30 pm. The situation is under control now, zoo sources said.

Rehan Khan, a native of Bihar's East Champaran district, was in an inebriated state, the sources said, adding that the man was recused by the zoo staff and handed over to the police.

Khan did not sustain any injury and seems to be mentally disturbed, according to police. He currently resides in Seelampur in northeast Delhi and is being questioned by the police. A zoo official said the man went near the animal, sat down and started teasing it. The feline, however, did not attack him.

The onlookers kept shouting, asking him to come back, but he did not pay any heed, the official said. When the zoo staff entered the enclosure to save the man, he started running towards the lion, another official said. In September 2014, a white tiger had mauled a man to death after he had jumped inside the animal's enclosure.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram