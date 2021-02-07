WATCH: Man Rescued from Flooded Tunnel amid Cheers from ITBP Personnel in Uttarakhand

A video showed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel rescue a worker out of a tunnel in Uttarakhand after a flash flood that followed a glacier break in Chamoli district.

Amid chants of 'zor lagake haisha', the man can be seen being pulled out from the narrow tunnel near the Tapovan dam. The personnel are seen cheering while the man rescued throws up his hands in celebration and subsequently loses balance.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli.Rescue operation underway.(Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/RO91YhIdyo — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Later, the ITBP men chanted 'Badri Vishala ki Jai' and 'Nanda Devi ki Jai' after having rescued 12 workers safely from the tunnel near Tapovan.

बद्री विशाल की जय !नंदा देवी की जय ! #Himveers of ITBP chanting after rescuing 12 men safely from a tunnel near Tapovan, Joshimath after a devastating flood hit the area.#Dhauliganga #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/CdBgByVuFK — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 7, 2021

As many as 12 workers buried in the flooded tunnel have been rescued so far and seven bodies recovered. Rescue operations will be carried out overnight. More than 125 missing labourers who were working on the Tapovan-Reni power project are feared dead, ITBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey said.

The 13.2 MW small hydro project on the Rishiganga river was swept away and water level of the Dhauli Ganga river at Joshimath was flowing at a dangerously high level and broke all records, Central Water Commisison had said.