WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Navi Mumbai

The fire was reported around 4 pm at the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area (ANI)

Pictures of plumes of black smoke billowing from the factory circulated on social media

Richa Mukherjee

A major fire broke out at a rubber factory at Pawne industrial area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai this evening, an official said.

The fire was reported around 4 pm at the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, following which eight fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said.

Fire fighting operations were on, the official added. Pictures of plumes of black smoke billowing from the factory circulated on social media.

first published:May 06, 2022, 22:18 IST