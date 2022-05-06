WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Navi Mumbai

A major fire broke out at a rubber factory at Pawne industrial area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai this evening, an official said.

The fire was reported around 4 pm at the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, following which eight fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said.

#WATCH Maharashtra | A massive fire that broke out in a rubber factory in Pawane Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Navi Mumbai, earlier today, continues to blaze. Several fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/KBq673dSy0— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Fire fighting operations were on, the official added. Pictures of plumes of black smoke billowing from the factory circulated on social media.

