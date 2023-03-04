CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | Massive Fire Continues to Rage at Kochi Waste Plant, Worsening AQI; People Advised to Stay Indoors
WATCH | Massive Fire Continues to Rage at Kochi Waste Plant, Worsening AQI; People Advised to Stay Indoors

Last Updated: March 04, 2023, 23:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Currently, naval fire tenders have been deployed, along with additional resources and firefighting teams. (PTI)

The blaze broke out on Thursday and efforts are still on to douse the flames

A massive fire on Saturday continued to rage at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kerala’s Kochi and spread smoke, forcing the state government to urge people to stay indoors.

The blaze broke out on Thursday and efforts are still on to douse the flames. The fire is resulting in worsening the air quality of Kochi.

The Southern Naval Command along with the local authorities is making efforts to control the ongoing blaze.

Currently, naval fire tenders have been deployed, along with additional resources and firefighting teams. Till now, more then 5,000 liters of water has been sprayed on the active fire zones.

Ernakulam district Collector Dr Renu Raj expressed hope that the situation could be brought under control by Sunday evening.

The collector also appealed to the people to stay home on Sunday to protect themselves from the smoke emanating from the waste plant.

“The administration is fully prepared to tackle any sort of health emergency arising out of the current situation", Raj told reporters.

“Currently, 20 fire tenders are deployed at the site. Directions have been issued to deploy additional fire tenders from the Cochin Port Trust and other Public Sector Units in the area to bring the situation under control. Besides, water will be pumped from the nearby river using powerful motors," the Collector said.

The navy has also stepped in with Naval Fire Fighting Services and tenders being deployed at the site.

In a tweet, a Defence spokesperson said the Navy was committed to extending all possible help to bring the situation under control.

