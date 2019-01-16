Watch: Cake Loot, Dancers to Celebrate Mayawati's Birthday in Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH: People loot cake during an event in Amroha, on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's 63rd birthday today. pic.twitter.com/8Q4bDWdr66 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2019

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati may have decided turn 63 on a somber note with low-key celebrations on Tuesday, but her overzealous supporters seem to have clearly missed the point.At one event organized by BSP workers at Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, an extravagant 63 kg cake was ordered for her birthday. However, the celebrations escalated into a state of frenzy soon after, as people decided to dive into the cake and maul itIn a video accessed by ANI, guests can be seen grabbing chunks of the cake with their hands and eating it.In another part of the state, BSP legislator from Pathariyan Ram Bai Singh and other party workers threw a lavish party for the people of Damoh and dancers were called to ring in their leader’s birthday.In another ANI video, the guests can be seen shimmying and grooving to regional songs like "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" among others. Here too, a huge cake was cut and distributed among people. Sweets equivalent to the weight of the MLA were also reportedly distributed among the guests, while Ram Bai's daughter dressed as a fairy for the occasion.BSP legislator Ram Bai Singh told ANI, "We invited the people of Damoh for the birthday celebration event of our respected leader Mayawati ji. I ensured them that since they have chosen me as their representative; they will never face any problem in the future."