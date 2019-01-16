English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Cake Loot, Dancers to Celebrate Mayawati's Birthday in Uttar Pradesh
At one event organized by BSP workers at Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, an extravagant 63 kg cake was ordered for her birthday. However, the celebrations escalated into a state of frenzy soon after, as people decided to dive into the cake and maul it
Loading...
Amroha/Damoh: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati may have decided turn 63 on a somber note with low-key celebrations on Tuesday, but her overzealous supporters seem to have clearly missed the point.
At one event organized by BSP workers at Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, an extravagant 63 kg cake was ordered for her birthday. However, the celebrations escalated into a state of frenzy soon after, as people decided to dive into the cake and maul it
In a video accessed by ANI, guests can be seen grabbing chunks of the cake with their hands and eating it.
In another part of the state, BSP legislator from Pathariyan Ram Bai Singh and other party workers threw a lavish party for the people of Damoh and dancers were called to ring in their leader’s birthday.
In another ANI video, the guests can be seen shimmying and grooving to regional songs like "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" among others. Here too, a huge cake was cut and distributed among people. Sweets equivalent to the weight of the MLA were also reportedly distributed among the guests, while Ram Bai's daughter dressed as a fairy for the occasion.
BSP legislator Ram Bai Singh told ANI, "We invited the people of Damoh for the birthday celebration event of our respected leader Mayawati ji. I ensured them that since they have chosen me as their representative; they will never face any problem in the future."
At one event organized by BSP workers at Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, an extravagant 63 kg cake was ordered for her birthday. However, the celebrations escalated into a state of frenzy soon after, as people decided to dive into the cake and maul it
In a video accessed by ANI, guests can be seen grabbing chunks of the cake with their hands and eating it.
#WATCH: People loot cake during an event in Amroha, on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's 63rd birthday today. pic.twitter.com/8Q4bDWdr66— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2019
In another part of the state, BSP legislator from Pathariyan Ram Bai Singh and other party workers threw a lavish party for the people of Damoh and dancers were called to ring in their leader’s birthday.
In another ANI video, the guests can be seen shimmying and grooving to regional songs like "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" among others. Here too, a huge cake was cut and distributed among people. Sweets equivalent to the weight of the MLA were also reportedly distributed among the guests, while Ram Bai's daughter dressed as a fairy for the occasion.
BSP legislator Ram Bai Singh told ANI, "We invited the people of Damoh for the birthday celebration event of our respected leader Mayawati ji. I ensured them that since they have chosen me as their representative; they will never face any problem in the future."
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 1000 'Hamberders': Donald Trump Gets Called Out For Serving Baloney After White House Dinner
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- School Kids May Now Have Artificial Intelligence as a Subject, How Ready Are We?
- Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results