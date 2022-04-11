WATCH: Minister of State for Railways to Flag Off Manmad-Mumbai Special Train Today

Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve and Dr Bharati Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, will flag off Manmad-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai Special Train service from Manmad railway station today at 10:30 am. The 02104 special train will leave Manmad daily at 11.00 am and will arrive at CSMT at 3.55 pm.

Maharashtra Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and Guardian Minister of Nashik Chhagan Bhujbal, Member of Parliament Dr Narendra Jadhav, President of Manmad Nagar Parishad Padmavati Dhatrak, and MLA Suhas Kande will also be present during the ceremony.

You can watch the ceremony live here from 10:30 am:

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT 02102-02101 MANMAD-CSMT-MANMAD SPECIAL TRAIN:

02102 daily special will leave Manmad at 08.45 am and arrive at CSMT at 1.28 pm same day.

02101 daily special will leave CSMT at 3.45 pm and will arrive in Manmad at 8.28 pm the same day.

Enhancing Connectivity and Passenger Convenience:Hon'ble MoS Railways Shri Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve to flag Off Manmad-CSMT Mumbai special train from Manmad Rly Station, today at 10.45 AM. It will benefit commuters by offering economic & affordable mode of transportation. pic.twitter.com/gpxvawCvRX — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 11, 2022

HALTS: Lasalgaon, Niphad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan Thane, and Dadar.

Advertisement

COMPOSITION: One AC Chair Car, 8-second class seating (3 reserved and 5 unreserved), 2 General Second class including Guard’s Brake vans.

Bookings for these trains can be done at all PRS centers and on railways website www.irctc.co.in. Indian Railways have requested passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.