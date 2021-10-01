WATCH | Multi-storey Building Collapses Due to Landslide in Shimla, Dramatic Visuals Go Viral

A multistorey building collapsed due to a landslide triggered by recent rains in Shimla on Thursday evening, a senior official said. The incident took place at Ghoda Chowki near Hali Palace in Shimla at 5.45 pm, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far, he said. A video of the building collapse is also doing the rounds on social media.

However, a probe has been ordered by the government to look into the incident, urban development minister told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | A multi-storey building collapsed at Kachi Ghati area of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Thursday evening, no loss of life was reported. A probe has been ordered by the government to look into the incident, said Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj. pic.twitter.com/IoNHk3yXmF — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

Heavy rains this monsoon triggered several landslides across Himachal Pradesh. Recently, a bridge collapsed following heavy rainfall in Rohru, Shimla district. All roads leading to the Janglik bridge in Rohru subdivision was shut for vehicular movement after it collapsed due to heavy rainfall, the state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Also Read: Glaciers Melting, Urbanisation: Experts Explain Why Himachal is Seeing Increasing Landslides

Due to several landslides in Kinnaur and Shimla districts, the national highway from Puwari to Kaza in Kinnaur district was blocked. As senior officer said, that Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 180.6 mm rain followed by Kandaghat in Solan that received 65.2 mm rain. Shimla received 54.6 mm in the 24- hour period ending 9.30 am on Friday.

In 2021, the monsoon death toll in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 432 which is considered the highest in the last five years, according to the Disaster Management Authority.

Widespread rains and snowfall at high altitude pass resulting in a series of landslides, disruption of major roads and National Highways threw life completely out of gear in Himachal Pradesh, even as the temperature dropped significantly in Shimla—the capital city, and Lahaul-Spiti district.

Incidentally, dramatic scenes unfolded in Kochi last year after two luxury apartment complexes - overlooking Kerala’s stunning backwaters - came crashing down in seconds in a highly controlled demolition process of four apartment complexes.

Over 350 flats, that housed 240 families- will be razed to the ground over this weekend as the Kerala government conducts one of the largest demolition drives in India involving residential complexes. The unprecedented exercise comes four months after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of four residential buildings in a posh lakeside location in the city over violation of coastal regulation norms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.