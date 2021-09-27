Watch | Narrow Escape for 50 People as 3-storey Building Comes Crashing in Bengaluru

A building in Lakkasandra locality of Bengaluru, said to be 70 years old, collapsed on Monday morning. While no injuries were reported from the site, over 50 people had a narrow escape as they ran out of the building in the nick of time.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the clip, the building can be seen crashing down in a residential area.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A building collapsed in Bengaluru today, no casualties or injuries reported so far. Fire Department had evacuated the building before it collapsed. Officials rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oWmUBsFm6E— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

The Hindustan Times reported that the building housed labourers involved in the construction of Namma Metro. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot and carried out timely evacuation before the collapse, the report said.

