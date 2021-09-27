CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BharatBandh#Bollywood#CycloneGulab
Home » News » India » Watch | Narrow Escape for 50 People as 3-storey Building Comes Crashing in Bengaluru
1-MIN READ

Watch | Narrow Escape for 50 People as 3-storey Building Comes Crashing in Bengaluru

A video of the incident went viral on social media. (Screenshot of the incident from a clip on Twitter).

A video of the incident went viral on social media. (Screenshot of the incident from a clip on Twitter).

In the clip, the building can be seen crashing down in a residential area in Lakkasandra locality of Bengaluru.

A building in Lakkasandra locality of Bengaluru, said to be 70 years old, collapsed on Monday morning. While no injuries were reported from the site, over 50 people had a narrow escape as they ran out of the building in the nick of time.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the clip, the building can be seen crashing down in a residential area.

The Hindustan Times reported that the building housed labourers involved in the construction of Namma Metro. Fire department personnel rushed to the spot and carried out timely evacuation before the collapse, the report said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 27, 2021, 17:35 IST