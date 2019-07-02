Take the pledge to vote

Watch News18 Lokmat Live: Mumbai Rains Paralyse City, Maharashtra Govt Declares Holiday

Mumbai rains have once again caught the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unawares, paralysing both railway, air and road traffic.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
People wade through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
Mumbai: Suburban train services have been suspended and the Maharashtra government has declared a precautionery public holiday after heavy rains brought the maximum city to a grinding halt, flooding train tracks and arterial roads. Suburban train services were suspended after flooding at several locations on the Mumbai-Thane route. Services were also hit on the Western Railway.

The train services, which were earlier suspended between Thane-Kurla, were suspended from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane due to flooded tracks at various locations on the route. Delays were reported on Western Railway suburban network.

Long-distance trains from different parts of India, expected to reach Mumbai, have also been stranded at various locations en route, details of which are awaited. There were delays in arrivals and departures, 54 flights diverted to and from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, with operations getting hit after a SpiceJet aircraft overshot the runway shortly before midnight.

Road traffic also remained paralysed for the second consecutive day in the city and suburbs as many areas were waterlogged, with subways in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle and Dahisar flooded.

The two highways, main and arterials roads remained virtually deserted as people chose to remain indoors, autorickshaws, taxis and aggregator cabs were also largely missing.

With the main lifelines of the millions of Mumbai commuters, the roads and trains remaining practically off-bounds, the state government early today declared a precautionary holiday for Mumbai.

Prior to that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges, and the state government expanded it to include other parts of coastal Konkan region.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed to people not to step out unless absolutely necessary in view of the continued downpour.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
