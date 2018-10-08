Watch: Nissan SUV Drive Experience in Dubai

We recently were in Dubai for the Nissan SUV Heritage Drive Experience. As a part of this two day event, we drove four Nissan SUVs – the X-Trail, Kicks, Patrol and Pathfinder. Although the focus was the much talked about Nissan Kicks, which will be coming to India soon, the experience also proved to be a showcase of Nissan’s SUV stable and its prowess in the Gulf markets.
