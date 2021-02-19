WATCH | On High Security Srinagar Airport Road, Terrorists Open Fire at Police; One Constable Dead

In a bone-chilling video footage, a terrorist can be seen opening fire at people standing near shops in Baghat's Barzulla in Srinagar district on Friday.

News agency PTI stated that the terrorists shot the two policemen from close range on high security airport road, killing one officer and injuring the other.

#WATCH Terrorist opens fire in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir today( CCTV footage from police sources) pic.twitter.com/FXYCvQkyAb— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

The injured policemen were taken to a hospital where one among them succumbed, police said. They identified the slain policeman as constable Sohail.

Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants, the official said. This is the second attack in the city in the past three days. Militants shot at and injured son of a restaurant owner in high security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday.

The attacks in the city have come as a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation in the union territory.