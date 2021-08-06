Watch: Parking Dispute Leads To All-Out Fight Between Two Groups in Thane

Five people were arrested after a shopkeeper was seriously injured during a scuffle between two over a parking dispute in Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident took place at a furniture market in Ulhasnagar area. Both the groups are businessmen working in the market and broke into a fight after one side deflated the tyre of a tempo.

In the CCTV footage, both the groups can be seen involved in a heated argument which soon turned into an all-out fight. One man was swinging a wooden bat to attack when some people stopped him from doing so.

Ajay Makhija, who is in critical condition, and Vijay Makhija have lodged an FIR at the Central Police Station. They have named Darshan Singh as the main accused in the incident. Both Ajay and Vijay, who sustained minor injuries, are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Senior Police Inspector Sudhakar Suradkar said that a case has been registered against the five accused. Main accused Darshan Singh is among the five people who have been arrested by the police.

The fight boiled over when Ajay Makhija pushed Darshan Singh away during the altercation. Following which the ugly scenes panned out.

Ajay was beaten mercilessly by the traders in Darshan’s group. Ajay ended up lying unconscious in the narrow lane, after which the fight stopped. He was then rushed to the hospital.

