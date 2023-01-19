WATCH | PM Modi Boards Mumbai Metro After Launching 2 New Lines; Interacts With Youth on Journey

Inaugurating the two lines of Mumbai Metro on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded the new train and travelled in it alongside young people, who he interacted with.

In one of the clips, the prime minister is seen using the esclator with Mumbai Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to reach the platform and subsequently sit in the newly-launched train.

In a very-quintessential prime minister fashion, Modi was seen interacting with young people while he completed his journey in the train. Modi has, on most of project launches — especially railways-related — travelled himself in them, while meeting and chatting with people around.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi avails Mumbai metro and interacts with the youth onboard. Earlier this evening, he inaugurated two lines of the Mumbai metro.(Video Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/6IXCOeivXx — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

Modi is in India’s financial capital to launch Mumbai Metro – 2A and 7 – as well as inaugurate several development projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore. For this, entry of heavy vehicles has been banned on the Western Express Highway until 9:00 pm, the Mumbai Traffic Police said.

What did PM Modi say at the launch?

Lauding development in Mumbai, PM Modi said that the ‘jodi’ of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis would make the dreams of Mumbai’s citizens come true. The PM was addressing a public rally at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai’s BKC.

Modi ALSO said that for the first time since Independence, “New India” has big dreams and the courage to realise them. Modi said there was a “long period” of the last century that was lost discussing poverty and seeking help from foreigners.

PM Modi in Mumbai; Follow Live Updates Here

Many cities across India are going to power the growth story of the country, he said. “Therefore, making Mumbai future-ready is one of the commitments of the double-engine government,” he added.

Mumbai will be transformed in the next few years, he highlighed.

What are the two Metro lines?

While Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A will run between Andheri and west Dahisar, line 7 will run between Andheri east and Dahisar. The police have also banned flying activities under the limits of police stations at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and nearby areas in Mumbai.

Metro Line 2A, from Dahisar to DN Nagar, is an 18.6 km long elevated corridor with 17 stations and connects the Western, Central Mumbai and the Northern suburban Mumbai, reducing the current travel time by anything between 50 per cent and 75 per cent depending on road conditions, as per MMRDA.

Metro Line 7, running between Andheri (E) and Dahisar (E), is a 16.5-km elevated corridor with 13 stations. The project cost Rs 6,208 crore. The 10.7-km first phase, between Dahisar and Aarey with nine stations, started in April 2022. The remaining four stations in 5.8 km will start operations from Friday.

Read all the Latest India News here