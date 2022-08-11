CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | PM Modi Celebrates 'Special' Raksha Bandhan with Daughters of Staff Members
WATCH | PM Modi Celebrates 'Special' Raksha Bandhan with Daughters of Staff Members

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2022, 14:34 IST

New Delhi, India

A girl ties 'rakhi' on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Daughters of the Prime Minister's staff members tied him rakhis at his residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan in a special way today with daughters of his staff members tying him rakhis at his residence. Daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and others working at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) joined in the celebrations, according to officials.

A video of the celebration shared by ANI showed the Prime Minister asking the youngsters their names and interacting with them as they tied him rakhis.

He also tweeted photos of the celebrations with the caption, “A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters…”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had extended festive wishes on Twitter. “Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” he had tweeted.

Raksha Bandhan, being celebrated all over the country today, August 11, honours the deep bond of love between siblings.

