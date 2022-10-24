WATCH | PM Modi Joins Special Sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil During Diwali Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra who is in Kargil celebrating Diwali with jawans, took part in a special sing-along today, clapping and grooving to the Vande Mataram song.

In the video, PM Modi is seen clapping as several jawans are seen singing the Vande Mataram song. Some jawans doubled up as musicians and performed the song with Modi in the center.

Modi was also seen humming the song, nodding along with the jawans who were giving as soulful performance of the patriotic song.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in ‘Vande Mataram’ singalong with members of the Armed Forces, in Kargil pic.twitter.com/txvve7pN4u — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Modi landed in Kargil early this morning to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

‘Vande Mataram’ & ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans chanted by members of the Armed Forces, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined them for Diwali celebrations. PM Modi was also seen posing with a riffle in hand during his meet and greet with soldiers.

#WATCH | ‘Vande Mataram’ & ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans chanted by members of the Armed Forces, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined them for #Diwali celebrations in Kargil pic.twitter.com/WvtM01PEbI — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Addressing the armed forces on Diwali, the prime minister recalled his visit to this frontier region in the aftermath of the Kargil conflict in 1999 when the Indian military had “crushed the hood of terror”.

“There has not been a single war with Pakistan when Kargil has not flown the victory flag,” he said adding that Diwali symbolised the “celebration of the end of terror”.

#HappyDiwali2022 | When our armed forces gave a befitting reply to our enemies in the Kargil War, I got a chance to visit and witness. It was my ‘Kartavya’ that brings me back every year: PM Modi visits #Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers Join the broadcast with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/7JyFGGgdCg — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 24, 2022

“I have witnessed the Kargil war closely. It was my duty that had brought me to Kargil back then. There are many memories of that time when the sounds of victory were reverberating all around,” Modi said, continuing with the tradition set by him to celebrate Diwali at the country’s frontiers.

