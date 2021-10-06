WATCH | Police Officer Jumps On Speeding Car To Stop Kidnappers; Gang Nabbed After Chase

In a scene that seemed straight out of a Kollywood movie, a police head constable in Chennai jumped on the bonnet of a speeding car to stop a group of kidnappers of a businessman on Wednesday. The city police laid a trap to catch the kidnappers after they were informed of the gang’s ransom demand of Rs 25 lakh for the release of businessman Moosa.

The head constable, from Chetpet police station in the city, tried to stop the car in which the kidnappers had arrived at the spot to collect the ransom amount.

After a close chase for several kilometres, the police nabbed the gang.

Police investigations revealed that Moosa’s former driver was involved in the kidnapping. Two persons have been arrested and search is on for three more who were part of the gang.

