Watch: Protest Against Fuel Price Hike By Congress Ends Abruptly After Bullock Cart Collapses

In an unfortunate incident, a bullock cart protest organized against rising fuel prices by Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap came to an abrupt end after the overloaded cart came crashing down.

The video of the incident went viral all over social media where the bullock cart carrying the Congrees chief and other supporters can be seen collapse amidst all the sloganeering against the fuel price hike.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the decision taken by the Indian National Congress to hold a 10-day nationwide agitational program against skyrocketing fuel prices and increasing inflation.

“Moved by the plight of the people already suffering on account of the Covid pandemic, rampant unemployment, and salary cuts, the Congress party has decided to launch nationwide agitation programs at Block, District and State levels," read a statement by the party.

“These programs shall be implemented by the state units between 7 July and 17 July 2021. It shall comprise Congress Party Leaders, AICC frontal organizations including Mahila Congress leaders and members, aided by scores of ordinary party workers all over the country," it added.

The party leaders and workers have planned to take out cycle yatra at district levels, and processions at the state level. A signature campaign will also be run at all petrol pumps across the country, demanding a reduction in fuel prices.

In the meeting arranged by the Congress party members, Sonia Gandhi said the rising prices are causing an intolerable burden on people and agitations have been organized to highlight how it is hurting farmers and millions of families. Apart from fuel, the prices of many other essential commodities like pulses and edible oils too have skyrocketed causing widespread distress, she noted.

“This price rise is taking place at a time when livelihoods are being lost in unprecedented numbers, when there is mounting unemployment and when economic recovery is not a reality," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here