Watch: Pune Girl Falls off 4th Floor, Rescued After She Gets Stuck in Window Grille

A teenage girl in Pune was saved on Monday after she fell from a highrise and then got stuck on a window grille. The 14-year-old girl had fallen off the fourth floor of her apartment building while she was coming downstairs. She lost her balance and fell on the side of the window, but fortunately got stuck in the grille. She shouted for help after which the residents of Shukrawar Peth informed police and fire services.

The fire officials arrived for the rescue operation after receiving a call at around 9:30 am. The officials first used a safety net to prevent the girl from falling down and then placed a ladder to reach for her. The firemen also used a rope during the evacuation.

“With the help of the people, we got a net to prevent the girl from falling down as a preventive measure. We then used a ladder and reached the girl. She was in a state of fear. We counselled her by saying that we were firemen and we had come to rescue her,” fire officer Sachin Mandavkar was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The evacuation operation was filmed by the locals and showed how the firemen saved the teenage girl.

Mandavkar added that they slowly pulled the teenager from the grille and then brought her down safely through the ladder.

The 14-year-old is a student of Class 10 and told authorities that she was rushing to her home from the terrace when the accident took place. Khadak police station’s senior inspector Srihari Bahirat said the girl has not sustained any injuries from the fall. A police team also visited her residence to check up on her.

