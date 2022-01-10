WATCH: Pushback Tractor Catches Fire at Mumbai Airport Moments Before Departure; No Casualty Reported

A pushback tractor at the Mumbai airport caught fire on Monday, moments before the departure of an Air India flight to Jamnagar, delaying its take-off by around 15 minutes on Monday, a source said.

The fire incident took place at 11.38 am when the tractor was gearing up to push back Air India Mumbai-Jamnagar flight AIC-647 and A320 aircraft with 85 passengers on board.

#WATCH A pushback tug caught fire at #Mumbai airport earlier today; fire under control now. Airport operations normal. pic.twitter.com/OEeOwAjjRG— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Luckily the blaze was extinguished within 10 minutes by the airport’s fire fighting staff thereby leaving all the passengers including the aircraft unharmed, the source added.

The incident has been reported to aviation safety regulator DGCA, which has already commenced a probe.

Both Mumbai Airport and Air India spokespersons were not available for comments. The fire incident took place at 11.38 am. It was a towing tractor at stand V26R, pushing back Air India flight AI 647 for Jamnagar which had 85 passengers on board. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes by the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) staff, said the source. The fire-hit vehicle was replaced with another towing tractor and the flight departed at 12.04.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.