WATCH | Road Caves In as Heavy Rain Lashes Kerala’s Wayanad District

Torrential rains continued to lash many parts of Kerala on Sunday, leading to a rise in the level of various water bodies. As a result, a village road washed away in Wayanad district after heavy rain. A road connecting two wards of Meenangadi panchayat caved in all of a sudden.

As onlookers gathered, giant cracks appeared on the Appad-Aalilakkunnu road, which then caved in giving way to the overflowing Aalilakkunnu canal. All paddy fields are now flooded in the area due to the incessant showers.

A few days ago, authorities in the state were forced to open shutters of Malampuzha dam in Palakkad district to discharge excess water in the reservoir. The India Meteorological Department had predicted rain or thundershower at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep due to the cyclonic circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood to west Vidarbha across Telangana, Rayalaseema.

(With PTI inputs)

