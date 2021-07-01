Watch: RPF Constable Saves Life Of Passenger Dragged By Speeding Train In Mumbai

In a scary video from Borivali railway station in Mumbai, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a passenger who fell while trying to get off a moving train. The timely act by the cop saved the man from being crushed as he was lying dangerously close to the gap between the speeding train and the platform. He was pulled off by the RPF constable away from the train. Soon, another passenger helped the RPF constable in further pulling the man.

The video starts with the local train dragging the passenger who tried deboarding one of the speeding coaches. The train drags the passenger parallel to the coaches before giving him a spin in which his legs could also be seen getting under the dangerous gap between coaches and the platform. As the speeding train is making its way, the man is lying helpless inches apart. Soon the RPF constable runs to pull him to safety. Seeing this, another passenger rushed to join the constable’s efforts.

The lack of awareness about safety among passengers has led to such train accidents. Just last month in Bihar, a passenger was dragged for a few seconds after he tried to board a moving train at Gaya junction. However, an RPF assistant sub-inspector immediately ran towards the passenger and pulled him off. The official also advised the passenger to not take such foolish and life-threatening steps while trying to catch a train. The RPF official was awarded for his alertness during duty, and was given Rs 2500 as monetary reward.

In another incident, a motorman of Central Railway had saved the life of a 79-year-old man by putting brakes on time. The senior citizen had jumped on the track in an attempt to end his life. The incident took place at Vithalwadi railway station in Thane.

