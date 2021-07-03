Watch: RPF Jawan Saves Life Of Passenger Dragged By Moving Train In Prayagraj

A passenger, who made an attempt to get off a moving train at Prayagraj junction in Uttar Pradesh, found a saviour in a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan after he was dragged by the speeding coaches for several metres. Before being saved, the passenger’s legs had come under the gap between the platform and train. The man was lying unconscious before he was administered primary care.

The video of the incident was shared by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter where he praised the RPF jawan, Dinesh Kumar Rai, for his alertness while also underlining the fatal consequences of boarding and de-boarding a moving train.

प्रयागराज स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन से उतरने का प्रयास कर रहे यात्री की जान RPF कर्मचारी की सतर्कता ने बचायी। चलती ट्रेन से उतरने का प्रयास जानलेवा साबित हो सकता है। आपका ऐसा व्यवहार आपके परिवार के लिये दुख का बड़ा कारण बन सकता है। नियमों का पालन करें, और सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/kkHuRVPs07 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2021

According to information, the Brahmaputra Special had reached platform no 4 of Prayagraj junction at 7:52 am on Friday. The Delhi-Dibrugarh train departed at 8:05 am from the station. However, suddenly a man tried to exit the S4 coach even as the train had already picked up speed. The man was dragged and also saw his legs come under the dangerous gap before he was shaken off by the moving train. Incidentally, the RPF jawan, who was present just a few metres away from the lying passenger, immediately pulled him away from the train. The passengers of S4 coach also pulled the chain to stop the train which then departed from the station at 8:15 am.

However, the passenger, Puran Lal Rajput, revealed that he did not intend to board the train and had only gotten inside to relieve himself. Rajput, a resident of Vikas Nagar in Kanpur rural, had arrived at the junction from the Rewa Special with his daughter. Upon landing, he couldn’t resist nature’s call and told his daughter to wait at the platform while he returned quickly. Rajput entered the Brahmaputra Special to use the toilet facility. However, the train left the station while he was still inside the coach. Rajput then attempted to get off the moving train but lost his balance leading to the incident.

