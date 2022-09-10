A woman, who risked her life to cross a railway track instead of using foot over bridge, was saved by a station staffer at Uttar Pradesh’s Shikohabad station.

In CCTV footage of the incident, the woman can be seen crossing the railway track, and pulled by the staffer just seconds before the train’s arrival. The video further shows the woman going back on the edge of the platform to take her water bottle that was left behind.

The incident, the latest in people narrowly escaping death due to negligence, is making round on social media.

Earlier this week, a man narrowly escaped unharmed as a train passed over him in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The man slipped down at the railway track while boarding the Agra Fort-Lucknow Junction Intercity train at the Bharthana railway station in Etawah.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here