Watch: Shocking Videos on Social Media Showing Full Impact of Cyclone Fani

As the cyclone rages on its north-eastern course, visuals are emerging of the devastation that is being wrought by the "extremely severe cyclonic storm".

News18.com

May 3, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
A wind uprooted signage lies on the road after Cyclone Fani made landfall, in Bhubaneswar, Friday (Image : PTI).
Loading...
The cyclone made its landfall on Friday with a wind speed of 185 kmph. The eye of the cyclonic system eye is around 28 km. As the cyclone rages on its north-eastern course, visuals are emerging of the devastation that is being wrought by the "extremely severe cyclonic storm".

In a shocking video, a whole bus is seen being overturned and dragged by powerful gusts of wind.




On a construction site in Bhubaneswar, a high-rise crane is seen collapsing into the surrounding buildings.




Another such startling video shows the entire roof of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar hostel being blown away.




Temporary structures and building have also been facing the storm’s brunt as another video shows a steel door being knocked over because of the winds.




BJP’s Puri candidate Sambit Patra was accurate when he tweeted saying that “everything is flying in the air”. In this video, the wind breaks through and shatters an entire panel of glass windows.




In Andhra Pradesh, where the cyclone has caused massive damages, CM Chandrababu Naidu estimated a loss of Rs 10 crore.
