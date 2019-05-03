English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Shocking Videos on Social Media Showing Full Impact of Cyclone Fani
As the cyclone rages on its north-eastern course, visuals are emerging of the devastation that is being wrought by the "extremely severe cyclonic storm".
A wind uprooted signage lies on the road after Cyclone Fani made landfall, in Bhubaneswar, Friday (Image : PTI).
Loading...
The cyclone made its landfall on Friday with a wind speed of 185 kmph. The eye of the cyclonic system eye is around 28 km. As the cyclone rages on its north-eastern course, visuals are emerging of the devastation that is being wrought by the "extremely severe cyclonic storm".
In a shocking video, a whole bus is seen being overturned and dragged by powerful gusts of wind.
On a construction site in Bhubaneswar, a high-rise crane is seen collapsing into the surrounding buildings.
Another such startling video shows the entire roof of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar hostel being blown away.
Temporary structures and building have also been facing the storm’s brunt as another video shows a steel door being knocked over because of the winds.
BJP’s Puri candidate Sambit Patra was accurate when he tweeted saying that “everything is flying in the air”. In this video, the wind breaks through and shatters an entire panel of glass windows.
In Andhra Pradesh, where the cyclone has caused massive damages, CM Chandrababu Naidu estimated a loss of Rs 10 crore.
In a shocking video, a whole bus is seen being overturned and dragged by powerful gusts of wind.
#CycloneFani: A bus is blown away at a college in Bhubaneswar.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 3, 2019
Follow live updates here: https://t.co/pBPks833Hl pic.twitter.com/Ug8KeLKF5R
On a construction site in Bhubaneswar, a high-rise crane is seen collapsing into the surrounding buildings.
#CycloneFani: A crane collapses due to strong winds in Bhubaneswar.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 3, 2019
LIVE updates: https://t.co/pBPks833Hl pic.twitter.com/K2ngUiOqXQ
Another such startling video shows the entire roof of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar hostel being blown away.
#CycloneFani: A bus is blown away at a college in Bhubaneswar.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 3, 2019
Follow live updates here: https://t.co/pBPks833Hl pic.twitter.com/Ug8KeLKF5R
Temporary structures and building have also been facing the storm’s brunt as another video shows a steel door being knocked over because of the winds.
#CycloneFani: Visuals from Bhubaneswar earlier in the day, when the storm was in full swing.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 3, 2019
Follow live here: https://t.co/pBPks833Hl pic.twitter.com/yjJiIWVPv1
BJP’s Puri candidate Sambit Patra was accurate when he tweeted saying that “everything is flying in the air”. In this video, the wind breaks through and shatters an entire panel of glass windows.
#CycloneFani: Dramatic visuals of the damage caused during the cyclone.— News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 3, 2019
Watch till the end.
Follow live updates: https://t.co/pBPks833Hl pic.twitter.com/vyg3OjXhNc
In Andhra Pradesh, where the cyclone has caused massive damages, CM Chandrababu Naidu estimated a loss of Rs 10 crore.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
- J-Sisters Priyanka, Sophie Steal the Show at Jonas Brothers Billboards Music Awards Gig
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash
- Jio Effect: BSNL Bumper Offer Extended Till June 30, Offers 2.21GB Data per day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results