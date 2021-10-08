Watch Shree Somnath Temple Darshan Live Here

Somnath temple, located in Saurashtra, Gujarat, is considered to be the first Jyotirlinga, a devotional representation of the Hindu God Shiva. One of the oldest temples in India, this temple dedicated to Lord Shiva has also been described in Rigveda. It is also called Prabhas Tirtha. The temple is among the sacred pilgrimage sites for the Hindus. This temple has been the centre of attraction for the world for its structure. The temple was demolished several times in history but was rebuilt with the same splendour every time.

The temple, managed by Shree Somnath Trust, is built at the shore of the Arabian ocean on the western corner of the Indian subcontinent. The colour of the ancient Jyotirlinga complex situated in the temple is unique. The temple is also mentioned in ancient texts like Skanda Puranam, Bhagavata Purana, Shiva Purana.

The Somnath temple is located in Prabhas Patan near Veraval in Saurashtra on the western coast of Gujarat. It has also become a tourist spot in Gujarat.

Somnath temple website informs devotees that the temple was built 7,99,25,105 years ago.

There are 2 important Hindu religious places around Somnath temple. There is a Bhalka shrine, 5 km away from the temple. According to folk tales, it is here that Lord Krishna left his body. Just 1 kilometre away from the temple, there is the Mahasangam (confluence) of three rivers Hiran, Kapila and Saraswati. It is called Triveni. It is believed that at this Triveni Sangam, the mortal body of Lord Krishna was cremated with fire. Therefore, Hindus consider bathing in Triveni as an auspicious event.

