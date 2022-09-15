WATCH | Social Worker Gets 'Rolling' to Protest Bad Roads, Offers Aarti to Potholes in Udupi

As heavy rains across the country worsen road conditions, citizens have adopted unique methods to highlight conditions and demand for better roads. Most recently, a social worker in Karnataka’s Udupi protested bad roads by rolling on a street covered with potholes on Tuesday.

Nityananda Volakadu, a social worker from Udupi, offered ‘aarti’ to the potholes of Indrali bridge in the city and performed ‘Urulu Seve’, a ritual that typically involves rolling on the ground around temples for the welfare of the society.

In a video shared by ANI, Volakadu can be seen rolling on a road covered with puddles and potholes, with drums accompanying the ritual, even as traffic passes by.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A social worker named Nityananda Olakadu rolls on a stretch of a road as he protests in a unique manner against potholes on the roads in Udupi (14.09) pic.twitter.com/znCwZmPP1z — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

Speaking on the issue, Volakadu on Wednesday said that a tender has been allotted for the road on the Udupi-Manipal national highway three years ago, however the stretch continues to be in a pathetic condition.

“No one is raising any issue. Thousands of people use this road every day. Even the Chief Minister has passed through this stretch. Either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should arrive here for the road to be repaired,” he said.

He added that there are no street lights on the road and accidents take place here every day. Many cows and calves have also been killed in accidents. Those who ask votes in the name of cows and calves are not bothered about the deplorable condition of the road, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

