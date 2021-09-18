Watch: SP MLA Threatens Cops After Party Workers Flout Traffic Rules

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki on Friday abused and threatened two traffic police officials during a rally of party leader Abu Azmi in Kanpur. During the arguments with the traffic policemen, Solanki also called up the police commissioner to demand action against the officers, saying they clicked pictures of the SP workers to penalise them for traffic violations. The incident was captured on camera, and showed the SP MLA continuously threatening them.

Samajwadi Party workers had gathered in Kanpur to welcome Abu Azmi to the city. While his convoy was moving from Gangapur to Ramadevi, the SP workers allegedly violated several traffic rules. The traffic police officials were clicking pictures of the party workers flouting traffic rules.

The SP workers objected to the clicking of the photos and began arguing with the cops. This is when Solanki came to the picture and asked his partymen to check the phones of the traffic policemen for the pics.

The cops didn’t allow them to do so. Solanki then asked the SP workers to click the pics of the two policemen and threatened them with dire consequences.

The commotion stretched for 15 minutes during which Solanki, the MLA from Kanpur’s Sisamau constituency, also dialed the commissioner and mentioned the names of traffic officials. He alleged that the cops were harassing his party workers.

Solanki told the police commissioner that he will send the pictures of both the policemen for initiating action against them.

Abu Azmi had taken out a rally in Kanpur ahead of the next year’s assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The SP leader asserted that BJP will be ousted from the state, and his party will win UP with more than 350 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

