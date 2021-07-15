Watch: Statue Of Unity is Now Connected To Entire Country Through Indian Railways Network

The Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadiya is now connected to the Indian Railways network from all corners of the country. Kevadiya is home to the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Statue of Unity, billed as the world’s tallest, in October 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. The 182-metre-tall monument has been built on an islet Sadhu Bet near Sardar Sarovar Dam. It is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.

“Besides tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, locals will be the biggest beneficiary of the new rail connectivity. Even the pilgrims visiting a few centres located in the region will get the benefit of new trains to Kevadia,” Modi had said.

Informing about the milestone, Western Railway tweeted: “Lauhpurush Sardar Shri Vallabhbhai Patel integrated the country, now Indian Railways has connected the #StatueOfUnity by rail with all the corners of the country.”

Lauhpurush Sardar Shri Vallabhbhai Patel integrated the country, now Indian Railways has connected the #StatueOfUnity by rail with all the corners of the country. @DRMBRCWR @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/NBlhBQIzA5— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 15, 2021

On 17 January, 2021, Modi flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country with Kevadiya via video-conferencing. He had said that the Kevadiya railway station is India’s first with green building certification. A day before flagging off the trains, he also posted photos of the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadiya with Vistadome coaches.

One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches.Sharing some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/ihsZoxOo8S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

In the clip of the video posted by Western Railway, Modi said: “In the history of Indian Railways, for the first time, so many trains from various corners of the country have been flagged off for one place. After all, Kevadiya is a place that has its identity.”

