Watch: SUV Thrown Up in Air After Water Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai

A dramatic video of a water pipeline burst in Chikuwadi area of Borivali in Mumbai is going viral.In the 15-second clip, the stream released by the burst of the 72-inch water pipeline flung an SUV parked there several feet in the air. Local residents standing there had to run for cover. Around 20 other cars were also damaged.Locals said that the noise of the pipeline bursting was so loud that they thought there had been an explosion. It is suspected that lakhs of litres of drinking water was wasted due to the incident.The force of the water was such that even the paver block on the road were damaged. Locals said that one side of the road had to be closed to traffic. The burst also caused waterlogging in the area and a shortage of drinking water in the nearby areas.