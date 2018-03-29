GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Watch: SUV Thrown Up in Air After Water Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai

The force of the water was such that even the paver block on the road were damaged. Locals said that one side of the road had to be closed to traffic.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18

Updated:March 29, 2018, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai: A dramatic video of a water pipeline burst in Chikuwadi area of Borivali in Mumbai is going viral.

In the 15-second clip, the stream released by the burst of the 72-inch water pipeline flung an SUV parked there several feet in the air. Local residents standing there had to run for cover. Around 20 other cars were also damaged.

Locals said that the noise of the pipeline bursting was so loud that they thought there had been an explosion. It is suspected that lakhs of litres of drinking water was wasted due to the incident.

The force of the water was such that even the paver block on the road were damaged. Locals said that one side of the road had to be closed to traffic. The burst also caused waterlogging in the area and a shortage of drinking water in the nearby areas.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Recommended For You