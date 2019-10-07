Watch: Tamil Nadu’s Tourist Guide Astonishes Everyone With his Bharatnatyam Moves

India is a country full of talented people. While some of them get recognized early, others often take it a little long to be in the public eye. Something similar has happened to a tourist guide from Tamil Nadu, who has suddenly being praised by everyone for his multi-talented skills. In a video shared by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, on October 3, the entrepreneur shared the skills of a tourist guide from Tamil Nadu. He wrote, “The best tourist guide I have come across in my career. Mr Prabhoo from Madurai.”

The best tourist guide I have come across in my career. Mr Prabhoo from Madurai. pic.twitter.com/BuhKKQ2VZN — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) 3 October 2019

In the video, Prabhoo, the tourist guide can be seen explaining Bharatnatyam moves to the tourists. He explains it not only with rhythm, but for with correct postures and mudras. He does eyes and facial movements to explain them the minute details. He also explained movements for waves, cobras, lotus flower and birds.

After getting further information about Prabhoo, Kant shared another tweet on Saturday, October 5, writing, and “Delighted to receive a call from Mr Prabhoo, Tourist Guide from Madurai. Amazed to learn that he is an MA & MPhil in Public Adminstration & was a teacher for 7 years before he quit & became a guide. Nothing like pursuing your passion as a profession! Phenomenal guide!”

Delighted to receive a call from Mr Prabhoo, Tourist Guide from Madurai. Amazed to learn that he is an MA & MPhil in Public Adminstration & was a teacher for 7 years before he quit & became a guide. Nothing like pursuing your passion as a profession ! Phenomenal guide! https://t.co/poWkuvbcsP — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) 5 October 2019

The video has received a number of likes and appreciations, where people are praising the guide for his knowledge and the skills. The twitterati are in awe of the talent of Prabhoo.

Here’s what they wrote:

He can be a very good bharat natyam dancer too. — Ratna Prabha (@Ratnaprabha_IAS) 5 October 2019

#Mr. Prabhoo was my English teacher during 2000's...wonderful teacher I was searching for his contact through FB,Twitter but I dint get it...never thought I would come to know about him back as a famous Tour guide...he always has positive energy with him ..sir give his no plz — Manojkumar R (@Manoj_Boeing) 5 October 2019

Great feelings for a passionate teacher explaining our culture to foreigners.He is an ambassador of our culture. — Vijay Kumar (@Vijay45592087) 5 October 2019

