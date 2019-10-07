Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch: Tamil Nadu’s Tourist Guide Astonishes Everyone With his Bharatnatyam Moves

In a video shared by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, on October 3, the entrepreneur shared the skills of a tourist guide from Tamil Nadu.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 7, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Watch: Tamil Nadu’s Tourist Guide Astonishes Everyone With his Bharatnatyam Moves
Tamil Nadu tourist guide (Screengrab/Twitter)

India is a country full of talented people. While some of them get recognized early, others often take it a little long to be in the public eye. Something similar has happened to a tourist guide from Tamil Nadu, who has suddenly being praised by everyone for his multi-talented skills. In a video shared by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, on October 3, the entrepreneur shared the skills of a tourist guide from Tamil Nadu. He wrote, “The best tourist guide I have come across in my career. Mr Prabhoo from Madurai.”

In the video, Prabhoo, the tourist guide can be seen explaining Bharatnatyam moves to the tourists. He explains it not only with rhythm, but for with correct postures and mudras. He does eyes and facial movements to explain them the minute details. He also explained movements for waves, cobras, lotus flower and birds.

After getting further information about Prabhoo, Kant shared another tweet on Saturday, October 5, writing, and “Delighted to receive a call from Mr Prabhoo, Tourist Guide from Madurai. Amazed to learn that he is an MA & MPhil in Public Adminstration & was a teacher for 7 years before he quit & became a guide. Nothing like pursuing your passion as a profession! Phenomenal guide!”

The video has received a number of likes and appreciations, where people are praising the guide for his knowledge and the skills. The twitterati are in awe of the talent of Prabhoo.

Here’s what they wrote:

