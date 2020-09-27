WATCH | Tanks, Vehicles That Can Operate in -40 Degrees Stationed in Ladakh Amid Standoff with China

The Centre on Sunday released a video of Indian Army tanks and armoured personnel carriers in forward locations in eastern Ladakh, amid the ongoing border stand-off with China.

T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles, which can operate at at temperatures upto a minus 40 degree celsius can be seen in the video. The tank formation is near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh.

In India's multi-level talks with China, the country has reiterated maintenance of stability on ground and for no unilateral changes to the status quo amid the disengagement process. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said previously disengagement of troops was a complex process and would require mutually agreed "reciprocal actions".

The Chinese army had engaged in "provocative action" on August 31 even as commanders from both sides were engaged in discussions to de-escalate the situation at LAC in eastern Ladakh on the southern bank of Pangong Lake, the MEA had said then.

On the night of August 29 and August 30, the People's Liberation Army had moved their tanks and troops at night, in contravention of confidence building measures that ban military movements at night. On August 31, more troop movements took pace as ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation.

Further, two days before External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reached an agreement in Moscow on September 10, heightened tensions along LAC in Ladakh had led Indian and Chinese troops to open fire on the north bank of Pangong Tso. A day after the allegations of firing, officials told News18 that the Indian army had also spruced up numbers after noticing a PLA build-up on the heights near finger 3.

At the most recent Corps commander-level meeting on Monday India made it clear to the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) that any misadventure or aggressive behaviour by it will be met with firmly as India was determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The meeting took place in the backdrop of deteriorating situation in the Chushul sector following three incidents of shots being fired in the air by the PLA soldiers since the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

Thus, the Indian Army is now determined to strengthen its security in the whole area.

''Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of Indian Army and also in the world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain. Maintenance of tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns is a challenge in this terrain,'' said Major General Arvind Kapoor, the Chief of Staff of 14 Corps.

Indian preparation is on to brace the winter while maintaining its strength with little progress having been been made in Corps Commander level talks, amid indications that immediate de-escalation and withdrawal of Chinese troops may not happen.

To tackle the winter conditions, Indian Army is also procuring Russian tents. A source said the ordinance factory in Kanpur has been approached to procure these tents. China has constructed semi-permanent structures at Pangong and at other friction points of LAC.