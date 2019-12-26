Watch: Terrifying Moment When Siberian Tiger Pounces on Boy Posing for Photos in Irish Zoo
The animal couldn’t cause any harm, thanks to the safety glass surrounding it's enclosure.
Image credit: Twitter
A video of a Siberian tiger trying to pounce on a seven-year-old child posing for a photo has gone viral.
The terrifying video was filmed at a zoo in Ireland. The incident took place when the child’s father, Rob Costelloe, was trying to film his son.
A woman alerted the child, Sean Costelloe, while he posed that the tiger was approaching him. The child turned back to find the tiger making a lunge at him at that very moment.
The animal couldn’t cause any harm, thanks to the safety glass surrounding it's enclosure. Sean left the spot while the tiger could be seen hitting on the glass with its paws.
Rob posted the horrifying video on his Twitter account with a caption, “My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today.”
Rob told Fox 10 that his son reacted pretty calmly, however, he “ran like the clappers”, British slang for running very fast.
The 7-second clip has received more than 47, 000 likes and has garnered over 25 lakhs views.
My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo today #raar pic.twitter.com/stw2dHe93g— RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019
Social media users were awestruck by the video. One user said: “Terrifying and amazing all in one!” Another said: “Last 2 seconds of this clip is now my ring tone. Many thanks sir, and merry Christmas.”
Meanwhile, some users also felt sorry for the tiger. “Class memory for him; but I can’t help feel sorry for the tiger, the urge to just do what nature intended and he doesn’t get the chance," a user wrote.
Rob replied, “Totally agree, tiger kept pawing the glass after. Initially was funny/scary but then the reality kicks in.”
