WATCH: The Exact Moment Flashfloods Hit Amarnath Camp as Devotees Ran in Horror to Escape

The Amarnath tragedy has prompted nightmarish visuals from the camp site where hundreds of devotees were staying during their onward journey. One such footage shows the exact moment the flashflood hit the site, where a water is seen rushing towards the tents and people are seen trying to escape amid shouts, and cries for help.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high level meeting on Saturday to review the ongoing rescue and relief operation at Amarnath cave shrine in the aftermath of the cloudburst incident on Friday that left 16 persons dead and scores of others injured or missing.

The meeting, attended by top officials from the Army, police, Air Force and civil administration, observed two-minute silence to pay tribute to devotees who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident yesterday.

Lt Gen AS Aujla, GoC 15 Corps and Sh Dilbag Singh, DGP briefed the Lt Governor about the ongoing rescue efforts at the holy cave. GoC said all the agencies involved in the rescue and relief operation are working in excellent coordination and they are well equipped to clear the debris, an official spokesman said.

The Lt Governor said the effort should be made to clear the debris within shortest period of time. The DGP said majority of the injured have already been discharged and few others being treated at base hospital and Srinagar are likely to be discharged within 24 hours.

Sinha said teams from Army, CAPFs, NDRF and SDRF are on the ground and doing commendable job. I request Yatris to stay put in camps. Administration is providing all facilities for their comfortable stay. We are trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest, he said.

He also directed the senior officials, Deputy Commissioners and Camp directors to ensure best possible facilities are provided to the pilgrims staying at camps. Earlier, Sinha visited SKIMS to enquire about the health of injured pilgrims. He also went to PCR Srinagar where he was briefed about the status of sending the mortal remains of deceased pilgrims to their respective hometowns.

‘We Have No Fear’

Meanwhile, undeterred by the deadly flash floods devotees thronged the Amarnath Yatra base camp in Jammu on Saturday with a “high degree of enthusiasm and devotion” for their onward journey to the cave shrine situated at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Expressing grief over the tragedy that occurred on Friday, the pilgrims said they have no fear as they have full faith in Lord Shiva, adding that it would be a great privilege for them if they die in the abode of the god.

The 43-day annual pilgrimage started on June 30 from the twin routes — the traditional 48-km route from Nunwan in Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. Over one lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine as the yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“We reached Jammu on Saturday. We have no fear. We have come here taking the name of Lord Shiva. If the god takes our lives here, we will accept it. But we have come to have darshan of Bholenath and nothing can stop us from doing that,” Anantajit, who has come along with his wife and two children from Tripura, said. Pointing out that those who have been born will also have to die one day, he said, “If the death occurs in the abode of Shiva, it would be the most pious thing to happen to anyone.” Chanting “Bam Bam Bhole”, “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bholenath Ki Jai”, a group of 60 enthusiastic pilgrims from Rajkot in Gujrat entered the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for their onward journey to the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal on Sunday.

“We have no fear in our hearts and minds. Whether there is a cloudburst or flash floods, we will go to Amarnath with the blessings of Bholenath. We are enthusiastic to have darshan of the ice lingam as we could not visit the shrine in the last two years due to COVID-19,” Surinder Singh of Kanpur said. Over 6,000 pilgrims have arrived in Jammu from various parts of the country for their journey to Kashmir to pay obeisance at the cave shrine. A heavy rush was seen at the registration counters, token centres and lodging centres, apart from the base camp in Jammu.

