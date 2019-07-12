Watch: This Video of Daring Ninth Group in Nagaland Marching to 'Dhal Gaya Din' Will Get You Dancing
Following the stationary drill commands, the training instructor breaks into the song and the group marches forward in step, without missing a beat.
Some of the best marches can also happen over a Bollywood classic. A video of 9th Indian Reserve Batallion (IRBn) soldiers in Nagaland marching to the beats of the popular Laxmikant-Pyarelal number ‘Dhal Gaya Din Ho Gayi Shaam’ has gone viral on social media.
The Daring Ninth Unit in Peren district of Nagaland uses this song from the 1970 movie Humjoli when marching together. Improvised by the instructor, the rhythm of the cadence gets the soldiers marching in unison.
“We normally practice after lunch and sometimes in the morning hours. During the Refresher Courses, the boys go through a lot of mental and physical strain. We came up with his to keep the monotony away and it’s working very well,” said one of the officials.
This is the only Bollywood song they march to, for now, but the unit is planning to come up with more such innovative ideas in future to train better.
