Watch: Three-year-old Child Falls from Second Floor on a Moving Rickshaw, Miraculously Escapes Unhurt

New Delhi: A three-year-old child miraculously escaped mishap after falling from the second floor of his house on Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The young boy who was playing with members of his family, accidentally slipped over the rails of the balcony and fell down on a rickshaw passing on the road beside the house, reported ANI.

#WATCH Tikamgarh: A child fell from a building on a rickshaw that was passing on road below. Child's father Ashish Jain says,"He was playing on 2nd floor with family members. He fell from railing after he lost his balance. He was examined at a hospital & is safe". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3yDOzZmB9y — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

A CCTV installed nearby recorded the entire accident. The video shows a rickshaw passing by on the lane adjacent to a house and immediately seconds after a child could be seen falling over the rickshaw.

"He was playing on 2nd floor with his family members. He fell from railing after he lost his balance. But then a God-like man with a rickshaw came out from nowhere and saved him", Ashish Jain, the boy's father said.

“He was examined at a hospital and is safe,” added the father. The boy is reported unhurt from the fall and doctors said that he is fine.

