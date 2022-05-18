CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH | Two Buses Head-on Collide With Each Other in Tamil Nadu's Salem, Several Injured

News Desk

Several people were injured after two private buses head-on collided with each other in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Tuesday. The horrific accident was caught on a camera installed inside one of the buses.

The incident happened when a speeding bus coming from Edappadi district rammed into another coming from Thiruchengode. The CCTV footage of the accident has also gone viral, in which it can be seen that the bus coming from the opposite side swerved into the wrong lane and hit the other bus.

The collision was so horrific that it threw the driver and passengers off their seats as the moving vehicle came to a sudden stop.

Those injured were admitted to hospitals in Salem and Edappadi.

first published:May 18, 2022, 15:56 IST