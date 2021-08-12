Watch: Uttarakhand SSP Tripti Bhatt Dances on Folk Song in Viral Video

Tripti Bhatt, Superintendent of Police (SSP), Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand has a talent nobody knew of. Teaching criminals a lesson is not the only thing she excels at, Tripti is a terrific dancer as well. In a recent viral video, the IPS officer, in traditional attire, is seen dancing at a function. Tripti is performing on a folk song with her husband, compelling many on social media to praise her. She is dancing enthusiastically to a popular song, “Thal Ki Bazar", by BK Samant.

Tripti’s husband is seen encouraging his wife with his moves. He is wearing a traditional kurta, Nehru jacket and a cap known as ‘Pahadi Topi’.

The video is very old, but Tripti confirmed to News18 that she was the woman in the viral video that has now been viewed nearly 75,000 times. The comment section is filled with people commending the woman officer, saying she was preserving her culture.

A few people, though, left some critical responses. While some people opined that police were reduced to dancing since they cannot nab the criminals now, others advised the SSP to try her luck in Bollywood or dance reality shows.

Tripti was appointed as the SSP of Tehri Garhwal in December 2020. She received FICCI Smart Policing Award 2020 in March this year for her commendable work as a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant. Along with Lokjit Singh, ASP (CID), she was one of the only two police officers from Uttarakhand to get the prestigious honour.

The then Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat had also congratulated the two officers, saying it was a matter of pride for the state that they were being honoured.

हमारे राज्य के लिए यह गर्व की बात है कि @uttarakhandcops के दो अधिकारियों श्रीमती तृप्ति भट्ट जी, SSP, टिहरी गढ़वाल और श्री लोकजीत सिंह जी, Add. SP CID का चयन राष्ट्रीय स्तर के फिक्की स्मार्ट पुलिसिंग अवार्ड 2020 के लिए हुआ है। मैं आपके उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/XdF9J5WL1l— Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 19, 2021

Tripti contracted the novel coronavirus during the start of the second wave of Covid-19. She tested positive in the TrueNat test conducted in early April but recovered soon after.

