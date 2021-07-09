Watch: Vaccine Shortage Turns People Violent In Odisha’S Ganjam

A Covid-19 vaccination centre in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday witnessed the crowd losing patience and breaking barricades after waiting too long for their doses. People, who had come there to get vaccinated, started protesting while questioning the administration over vaccine shortage. The irregular supplies of vaccine doses have marred the country’s vaccination drive against Covid-19.

“We have been here since morning. It’s crowded, people from Andhra Pradesh are also coming here; request government to arrange more vaccination centres,” a local told news agency ANI which shared the video on Twitter.

#WATCH | People in long queues lose calm, break barricacdes outside a vaccination centre in Ganjam, Odisha. "We've been here since morning. It's crowded, people from Andhra Pradesh also coming here; request govt to arrange more vaccination centres," said Sudhanshu (08.07) pic.twitter.com/2uj8kGUGFy— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Even in the face of vaccine shortage, people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, too, thronged to Odisha to get the jabs. People had started pouring in at the centre since the morning, but, as the wait to get inoculated grew longer, several of them turned unruly.

Violating the Covid protocols, the locals gathered right outside the barricades protesting about the delay. Soon, some of them turned violent and broke barricades and entered the premises.

Medical officer Aditya Prasad Sahu admitted the shortage of vaccines, saying people have been turning violent due to insufficient supply of doses. He added that people from Andhra Pradesh are also coming to Ganjam to get inoculated. Sahu also highlighted the need for more vaccination centres in the district.

Vaccines are not sufficient. People turning violent due to vaccine shortage, they're breaking barricades & not following COVId protocols. People from Andhra Pradesh also coming here. We need more vaccination centres: Aditya Prasad Sahu, Medical Officer pic.twitter.com/cjePDKo163— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

On Wednesday, people in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior had also created ruckus at a vaccination centre. A man had then said people were waiting for hours in scorching heat outside the centre, but the slow vaccination speed turned them impatient. Rajasthan, Maharashtra and other states have also reported shortage of vaccines recently.

Meanwhile, Odisha has administered more than 1.32 crore vaccine doses till July 8, the Central government data showed. Of these, 1.06 crore people have taken their first shots, while 26.52 lakh have been completely immunised against Covid-19. On July 8, the state administered 1.44 lakh doses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here