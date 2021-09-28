Watch: Video Of 10 Feet Long Python in Ganga River Goes Viral

River rafting and water games have started in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh after a long time. The fun activities were banned due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. Now a video is going viral on social media in which a 10 feet long python can be seen floating in the Ganga river near Rishikesh.

The tourists present near the water started screaming after they witnessed the long python. During this, the tourists who were enjoying rafting in the Ganga river started screaming after seeing such a long python in front of them. The video of the 10 feet long python is too scary which might surely stun you. Nobody would want to stay near such snakes which can be dangerous to life.

The whole incident was recorded in the camera by the tourist standing nearby. The video is going viral on social media. According to the information received, the video is said to be a few days old and some people are also claiming that the video is of the Shivpuri area.

In the video the snake can be seen coming towards a rafting boat. The 11-second video is being said to be from Rishikesh. Though the snake did not harm the tourists the snake seems to be scaring many.

According to the locals several such incidents have been witnessed in the past as well. The pythons are normally seen in several parts near the river bank during the rainy season.

