WATCH | Viral Video Shows Robber Shot Dead By Petrol Pump Security Guard in Amritsar

After two masked men attempted to rob a petrol pump in Amritsar’s Malia village on Sunday evening, the security guard thwarted their attempt by shooting at them, gunning down one, while the other fled.

Taking note of the incident, which was captured on CCTV, the Amritsar Police have launched an investigation.

“An attempt was made to rob a petrol pump in Amritsar’s village Malia. The guard shot the robbers, killing one of them. Police reached the spot and started investigation. CCTV footage being searched,” Gurmeet Singh, DSP, Amritsar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The CCTV footage, which was shared widely on social media, shows two bike-borne robbers masked in handkerchiefs, at the petrol pump. While one of them was shot dead by the guard, the other drove away.

The incident comes just days after the Amritsar Police announced that it had undertaken strict checking of petrol pumps and banks to maintain law and order. On October 18, the official Twitter handle of the Amritsar Rural Police had tweeted, “We keep an eye on every place. Amritsar Rural Police conducted strict and vigil checking of Banks and petrol pumps to maintain the law and order situation in the district.”

