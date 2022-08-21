WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Take A Scooty Ride in Mumbai Rain, Video Goes Viral

Cricketer Virat Kohli took his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma out for a scooty ride in Mumbai and the images and videos have hit social media platforms, leaving netizens in complete awe. The video doing rounds on social media shows the couple riding the scooter. However, their faces are not visible because they are wearing black helmets. The couple looked adorable in their outfits and both were seen wearing matching white sneakers.

Mumbai’s monsoon weather could have been one of the reasons Kohli and Anushka decided to ditch their luxury cars and take a scooty ride. Have a look at the video:

This is not the first time that the couple has made headlines. Earlier, Virat Kohli stepping down as India’s Test captain opened up floodgates of conjecture as well as criticism on social media. Anushka Sharma penned an emotional note on Instagram to celebrate Kohli’s illustrious cricketing career as well as his personal growth. Twitter user and journalist Rohan Dua managed to find her gesture objectionable and wrote a tweet criticising Sharma for creating a “spectacle”. “Quite don’t understand that captaincy or leaving it merits such back to back purgation of emotions by a couple when only interest paramount be that of Team India. Never before spouses of greats Sehwag, Ganguly, Sachin,

VVS, Gambhir, Dhoni made spectacle of their careers,” he wrote.

It started off a polarising debate, with many calling him out for criticising an innocuous gesture made out of love. Sharma has repeatedly faced rabid and more often than not, extremely sexist social media trolling owing to her association with Kohli.

