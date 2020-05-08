INDIA

1-MIN READ

Watch: Virtual Concert by Siblings on Rabindranath Tagore's Birth Anniversary

(Image: Antara Nandy/Facebook)

However, this year the celebrations are understandably muted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindra Jayanti as it is known in Bengal is celebrated with much pomp every year. Theatre performances, song and dance and poetry recitations are among the activities that take place on the day.

But there are plenty of tributes online on the Nobel Laureate’s 159th birth anniversary and a performance by these two sisters from Pune is an absolute hit on the internet.

Performing on their balcony, Antara and Ankita Nandy sang a couple of Tagore’s songs ‘Mamo Chitte’ and ‘Amaar Bela Je Jaaye’, while playing ukuleles.

The duo also spoke about how the event is normally celebrated and said the virus can’t dampen the spirit of the festival.

