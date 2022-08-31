WATCH | Waterlogged Roads Hit Bengaluru Traffic; Karnataka Suffers Over Rs 7,000 cr Rain-related Loss

Waterlogging continues to trouble people of Bengaluru as heavy traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of city on Wednesday as well. Roads remained water-logged for third straight day following the heavy rain on Monday.

Heavy waterlogging was observed on Marathalli-Silk Board Road in Bengaluru.

Schools and colleges remained closed on Tuesday due to heavy rain. Several trees were uprooted and Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was inundated after heavy rain.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rain in rural and urban Bengaluru till September 3. The weather forecasting agency sounded yellow alert for Bengaluru, Belagavi and several districts.

According to a report by PTI, the Karnataka government has estimated rain-related losses since June to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore. Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday that the state government will also ask the Union government to depute an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess damages caused by rain, floods and landslides.

The state government will also send a proposal to the Central government seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.

“A total of 23,794 houses have been damaged and crop loss is to the tune of 5.8 lakh hectares since June, so far. So we will be requesting for a central relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per NDRF norms. This does not include the losses due to rain in the last few days,” Ashoka said.

Since June 1, Karnataka has received 820 mm of rainfall, affecting 27 districts and 187 villages, impacting a population of 29,967; while nine mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours affecting 20 villages in Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara and Mandya districts, impacting lives of 3,000 people.

As many as 96 people died while three went missing due to rain-related incidents since June.

